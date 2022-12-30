SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced her resignation.
Kroncke said she has accepted a position with the Illinois State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor's Office, Special Prosecution Unit. She starts in that position February 1.
Her resignation takes effect January 31.
"As State's Attorney I have worked hard to improve the office, aggressively prosecute dangerous criminals, increase public safety and awareness, and to obtain justice for innocent crime victims," she said. "I am proud of my talented, dedicated, and hardworking colleagues employed by the State's Attorney's Office and of the many successes we have accomplished together."
WAND News is working to learn more about Kroncke's decision and what is next for the office.
Update: After speaking with Kroncke, WAND News learned that Shelby County Assistant State’s Attorney Jay Scott is also resigning. Scott was previously the Macon County State's Attorney. The last day for both officials is January 31.
