SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Shelby County is being sued for more than $15,000, plus interest, by a Decatur law firm for back legal fees.
The suit has been filed in Shelby Country Circuit court by Decatur attorney Ed Flynn for unpaid fees related to his representing the county in labor negotiations, freedom of information act research and other legal services.
Shelby County has been involved in an internal battle as to whether Flynn was hired properly. The original agreement was for services in the 2014-15 fiscal year but was never renewed. Also, in question is whether the county board had the legal authority to hire an outside legal firm instead of having the Shelby County States Attorney handle those negotiations.
County Treasurer Erica Firnhaber has repeatedly stated in recent months she will not pay the legal bills without the States Attorney providing her with the statute allowing the hiring of an outside firm.
“I have requested a legal opinion from her with a statute that tells me I can legally pay this bill,” Firnhaber told the Shelby County Board this week. “I have yet to receive that.”
Kirk Allen of the Edgar County Watchdogs says Firnhaber is doing the right thing withholding payment.
“She has searched all the records of the county clear back to 2015 and finds no proper authorization or budgetary measures for this to be paid,” Allen told WAND News.
No hearing date has been set for the lawsuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.