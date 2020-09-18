SHELBYVILLE, Ill (WAND) – A special prosecutor apparently will not look into the activities of Shelby County Highway Engineer Alan Spesard without a state police investigation.
Spesard has apparently used taxpayer financed county resources to operate Shelby Engineering, LLC. Spesard has an ownership interest in the private firm and was doing business for it while on county time. He operated the business out of the county highway department.
County Treasurer Erica Firnhaber and several board members requested a special prosecutor to look into Spesard. But at this point have not received information as to whether a special prosecutor would be appointed.
On Friday, Shelby County States Attorney Gina Vonderheide told WAND News a special prosecutor would not take the case without an investigation by the Illinois State Police (ISP). She pointed to the county board and stated “half the board” is against an investigation. She also stated the board chairman sent a letter to ISP saying Spesard had done nothing wrong and previous county highway engineers have done the same thing in the past.
Spesard’s actions have been the subject of several stories by the Edgar County Watchdogs and WAND News. He still retains his job with Shelby County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.