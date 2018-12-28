SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WAND) - Property owners in Shelby Township are getting $735,461 in property tax rebates.
Checks are in the mail to about 2,100 people.
The average rebate would be about $350.
This is part of the Township Board's efforts to reduce unnecessary expenses be be more accountable to taxpayers.
The move to refund property owners was approved last May.
The money is excess funds in various township accounts and money from five township funds the Board voted to eliminate.
“We understand that there is no perfect way to distribute the excess
funds that had accumulated in the various Township Funds,” said
Michael Holland, Shelbyville Township Supervisor. “By statute, we are
only able to have a maximum of 2.5 times the average expenditures over
the previous three years in each township fund. Formulating the rebate
amount based on the net tax payable per land parcel in Shelbyville
Township was considered the most equitable solution to remediate those
excess funds.”
A recent state law puts a cap on the accumulation of Township funds to 2.5 times the average annual expenditure of the previous three fiscal years.
Property owners do not have to fill out any forms to get their money.
The checks are already in the mail.