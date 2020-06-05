SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Greater Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce will tentatively reschedule it's annual 4th of July Celebration.
It is set for September 12, 2020 in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Shelbyville Dam.
In addition to the fireworks, more events will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Chamber of Commerce posted the update on its Facebook Page.
