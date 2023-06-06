SHELBYVILLE, ILL. (WAND) - The Shelbyville community is rallying behind what they're calling a miracle.
Chloe Frederick told WAND News she had no complications throughout her 26 weeks of pregnancy. It wasn't until week later that she had an early surprise.
"For the first 26 weeks I was pregnant with him. I didn't have any complications or anything. He just kind of out of the blue decided to join us," said Frederick.
Baby Trey was born at just 27 weeks. He was 2lbs and 5.7oz at the time of his birth. Despite being a premature baby, his parents have a positive outlook after watching him grow.
"Trey is still considered critical, but from what we've seen from him and him just growing more and more every day, tt brings a lot of joy to us," said Frederick.
The parents spend every day at HSHS St, John's Children's Hospital in Springfield, to watch Trey's health improve. The Shelbyville community has also tagged along for the journey by hosting several fundraisers for the family.
A 12-year-old Shelbyville student, Olivia Storm, took matters into her own hands. Storm and her siblings hosted a fundraiser where they sold lemonades, cookies, bracelets and more to help raise money for the family.
"The fundraiser that we created to help baby Trey was a lemonade stand. Each year we have a lemonade stand and the money goes to a family or cause in need," said Storm.
So far, over five fundraisers have raised more than $6,500. This money will go towards medical bills, travel expenses, time away from work and more. Frederick and Nathaniel Fullerton, Trey's father, are both thankful for the support they've received from the community.
"We've gotten a lot of messages over the phone. It's nice to actually see some of those faces and feel the good wishes in a different way," said Fullerton.
Baby Trey is currently 3lbs and 13oz. Frederick says he grows every day.
"Seeing him just defy all the odds of his prematurity, he's just—they all tell us—he's a miracle."
