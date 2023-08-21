SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelbyville lawyer has announced her candidacy for Shelby County State's Attorney.
Ruth Woolery, an associate attorney at Rincker Law, said, “4 years ago, my husband and I made Shelbyville our home. We are invested in this community and want to see it succeed.”
“As State’s Attorney, my goal is to bring integrity, respect, decorum and civility back to the office. I will do this by maintaining regular office hours and building a support staff that is ready, willing, and able to timely respond to law enforcement officials, victims, and defense attorneys.”
Ruth graduated with honors from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law in 2017.
The primary election for Shelby County State’s Attorney will be held on March 19, 2024.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.