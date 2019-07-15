SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The future of a 115-year-old theater is uncertain and Shelbyville city leaders have to weigh their options for the Chautauqua Auditorium.
Councilman Mark Shanks is part of a committee to save it. He hopes to see it around for the next generation.
"It's kind of the center piece our community, the center piece of our park," Shanks said.
The auditorium was built in 1903. It was the source of entertainment, biblical preaching and public speaking. Famous names such as William Taft, Carrie A. Nation and Billy Sunday have stepped foot on its stage.
The auditorium hasn't had any visitors in a few years. Keeping up with the structure is adding up. Shanks said he believes there is still "life" left in the building.
"I think we can still use the building. The plan is to use it if we're going to save it," Shanks said.
Saving the theater will not be cheap. While the city council looked through the numbers, a construction expert said the auditorium is one of a kind.
"It's important to us ... we save it for the next generation," Shanks said.
City council is expected to make a decision on Aug. 5.