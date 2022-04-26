SHELBY COUNTY (WAND) - Police arrest a Shelbyville man after he allegedly strangled a family member.
According to the Shelby County State’s Attorney, on April 25, 2022, Harrison Cole, 30, of Shelbyville, was charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and two counts of domestic battery, Class A Misdemeanors.
Police say the felony charge alleges that Cole intentionally strangled a family or household member by applying pressure to the victim’s neck, impeding the victim’s normal breathing or circulation of blood.
Police also report, Cole's misdemeanor charges alleged that he caused bodily harm to a family or household member by striking the victim in her face with his fist and that he dragged the victim by her hair, resulting in bodily harm.
Cole's bond has been set at $250,000, and will appear in court on May 11, 2022 for a preliminary hearing.
The case was investigated by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Police remind the pending charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
