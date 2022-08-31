SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelbyville man is facing 37 counts of drug and weapons charges.
Dagan Traylor, 32, was charged as a result of a methamphetamine distribution investigation.
An operation was conducted on August 29 by members of the East Central Illinois Task Force, Central Illinois Enforcement Group, the Shelbyville Police Department, Coles County Crisis Response Team, and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
Police claim that during the operation they found 770 grams of meth including packaging, 8 grams of cocaine including packaging, more than 100 rounds of ammunition and six loaded and defaced guns including one rifle, two handguns, and three sawed-off shotguns.
Traylor was charged with one count of unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver with a prior unlawful delivery of meth conviction, a Class X felony with sentencing ranging from 12 to 100 years and a maximum fine of $500,000.
Traylor was previously convicted in Montgomery County of unlawful delivery of meth in a 2017 case.
