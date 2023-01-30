SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Shelbyville man has been charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of solicitation of a sex act.
According to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, Henry Vincente Reynoso Pu, 24, committed the above acts with a child at least 13 years of age but under 17 years of age during the months of November, 2022 through January, 2022. In addition, the Shelby County State’s Attorney's Office alleges that Reynoso Pu offered U.S. currency to the minor in exchange for performance of sexual penetration.
Bond was set at $250,000 and Reynoso Pu will appear in court on February 3, 2023 for a status on counsel hearing.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
