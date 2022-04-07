SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelbyville man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to armed violence.
James C. Anderson, 39, pleaded guilty on April 6 to one count of Armed Violence, a Class X Felony and one count of Armed Habitual Criminal, a Class X Felony with a sentencing range of 6 to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Anderson will serve the maximum 30-year sentence for the Armed Violence charge, which involved the possession of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and will serve a concurrent 12-year sentence for the Armed Habitual Criminal charge. He has to serve at least 85 percent of that sentence. No day for day good time credit applies in truth-in-sentencing offenses.
On August 29, 2020, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop Anderson’s vehicle after seeing him driving and knowing him to have revoked driving privileges.
Police said Anderson turned northbound onto 800 East Road and then accelerated westbound onto 1300 North Road when a sheriff’s deputy activated his lights and siren.
During the police chase, the vehicle locked its breaks, spun out and then drove at the sheriff’s deputy who was pursing him. Anderson then drove back onto Route 16, traveling northbound going 80 miles per hour, leaving the road at one point with the vehicle on two wheels.
He lost control of the vehicle and struck a fence and a building in the area of Olive and Vine Streets.
Anderson, a second male and a female then fled on foot with Deputy David Myers and Canine Hektor pursuing. Anderson ran to an area of tall weeds, but was taken down by the canine.
When police searched Anderson's vehicle, they said they found two loaded pistols: one a stolen 9mm and the other a 40 caliber pistol with 14 rounds in the magazine. 182.6 grams of methamphetamine was also seized from the vehicle.
Anderson served an 8-year prison sentence in 2015 for Unlawful Possession of Weapon by a Felon and a 9-year prison sentence in 2009 for Burglary.
Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said, "The collaborative efforts of Sheriff’s deputies and their persistent pursuit of this defendant removed a dangerous criminal from our community.”
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
