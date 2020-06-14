SIGEL, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelbyville man is seriously injured after he crashed his ATV while driving drunk.
Broc Brolin, 30, was driving westbound on Shelby County Rd. southwest of SIGEL, IL. Bolin lost control of the ATV as it tuned over. He was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Bolin was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper operation of an ATV on the roadway.
