SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Brandon Brown is 'lovin' it' — and has been for 20 years now.
Brandon works at the local McDonald's in Shelbyville, helping hungry customers each day. Brandon also has Down syndrome, but he doesn't let that limit his optimism or outlook.
"20 years is a milestone in somebody's life, especially when turnover in jobs is so great," said McDonald's general manager Katrina Riley. "Everybody adopts him as part of their family whenever he is here in the store."
Riley and Brandon's family and friends threw him a 20th anniversary party Friday in honor of his service to the restaurant.
"McDonald's is Brandon's life," said his mother Bonnie Gerkin. "He loves to come to work. He loves what he does. He loves helping people."
Long after the cake and balloons leave the dining area, Brandon will still be working beneath the golden arches, greeting every guest — every friend — with a smile.