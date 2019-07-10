SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Shelbyville is now home to a human milk depot.
The milk depot at the Shelby County Health Department collects human milk donations from healthy, lactating women who are approved donors through Mothers' Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes.
The donations are then sent to the milk bank, where they are pasteurized to eliminate any viruses and bacteria.
After pasteurization, the milk is tested again for safety and sent to are hospitals.
"Rigorous safety protocols ensure that pasteurized donor human milk is safe when it's provided from a milk bank that adheres to guidelines from the Human Milk Banking Association of North America. Potential donors are blood tested and thoroughly screened for communicable diseases, activities that increase the risk of blood borne diseases, and the use of tobacco, alcohol, and medications," says Summer Kelly, Executive Director of Mothers' Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes. "Milk collected from Shelby County Health Department's milk depot will help support the complex nutritional needs of sick and premature babies in Illinois and Wisconsin."
Pasteurized donor human milk is an important nutritional therapy for many at-risk Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies.
Donor milk can be used when the mother has a low milk supply, is sick or on certain medications. It can also be used in cases of adoption or surrogacy.