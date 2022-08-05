SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Shelbyville Possum Lodge #812 will host a fundraiser for the teens involved in the US-51 crash near Assumption.
The Shelbyville Possum Lodge #812 will sponsor a rope sausage and pork tenderloin sandwich sale on Saturday, August 6 for the teens involved in a deadly crash on US-51 and Leafland Street.
Conner Rowcliff, 16, and Keegan Virden,15, died in the crash. Two other teens were in the car, they are at home recovering. According to ISP, the vehicle the teens were in was crossing US-51 at Leafland Street when it crashed into a truck.
Local leaders push for state to make intersection safer
The Shelbyville Possum Lodge #812 said proceeds will be divided between the 4 teens families.
Sandwiches will be $4 each or 4 or $15. The sandwiches will be for sale in the East parking lot of Tractor Supply in Shelbyville.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.