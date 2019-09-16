SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - In a push to save the Chautauqua auditorium, leaders need to have a referendum written up by Dec. 30, 2019.
Once it's written, the referendum needs to be handed over to the Shelby County clerk. It would then be on the ballot for voters on March 17, 2020.
It was suggested they have a rough draft written as soon as possible. Before a draft is written, one council member suggested getting a second opinion on repairing the structure of the 116-year-old building.
Back in July, an expert from Trillium Dell said the Chautauqua auditorium is one-of-a-kind. According to Trillium, the building is up to code. However, it has a leaky rood that is causing wood to deteriorate.
Shelbyville leaders said they need more details on what needs saving.