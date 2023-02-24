SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelbyville teacher charged with possession of child pornography has pleaded not guilty.
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 5 said 29-year-old Hayden Miller of Shelbyville is charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child (Class 2 Felony) and Possession of Child Pornography (Class 1 Felony).
On January 19, an arrest warrant was issued by the Coles County State’s Attorney’s office on charges of indecent solicitation of a child and possession of child pornography.
On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Miller entered a plea of not guilty.
Miller was employed as a teacher by Shelbyville Community Unit School District #4 at the time of his arrest.
The school district issued a statement saying Miller was a substitute teacher. They said police told them none of Miller's alleged crimes involved students or occurred on school grounds or during any school events.
However, Illinois State Police have asked parents of any youth who have had inappropriate interactions with Miller to call ISP Zone 5 at 217-278-5000. Parents can also call the Shelby County Sheriff at 217-774-3941.
Miller's next court date is April 19 at 11 a.m.
