SHELLBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- In the midst of uncertainty, one woman is challenging others to get creative during the stay-at-home order.
Natalie Storm purchased a 500 piece blank puzzle so others could decorate. She says people all over Shellbyville and other parts of central Illinois have joined in on purchasing pieces of the puzzle to decorate and send back to her.
The goal is to see what positive drawings and art come from all 500 pieces and to see how she can put them together. They will be placed at the main gym in Shelbyville one they are all completed. Storm says she mailed out some pieces and also left some other pieces at the door for people.
She started this project back in April and hopes to be done at the end of this month.
The money that is raised will go towards someone in need who has been impacted by COVID-19. As of Sunday, she has sold all the pieces.
