(WAND) - Grab the tissues! It is a doggy rags to riches story.
An Arizona shelter dog is the new star of Disney's live-action "Lady and the Tramp" remake.
The original cartoon movie was released in 1955.
2-year-old terrier Monte was picked by Hollywood animal trainers after being one of about 50 dogs who were sent from the Mesilla Valley shelter in New Mexico to HALO in Phoenix.
Those trainers ended up adopting him.
The movie will be released Nov. 12 on Disney's new streaming service.
Monte's character Tramp will be voiced by Justin Theroux. Lady will be voiced by Tessa Thompson.