DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Shemilah Outreach Center is partnering with local nonprofits to make Christmas extra special for more than 30 families in need.
Santa and Mrs. Claus are in Decatur to hand out presents, play games and enjoy some chili.
"They cannot wait. That's all they've been talking about," Decatur mom Shemika Sanders told WAND News.
More than 30 families in need were invited to have a magical night, complete with a visit from the big man in red, Frosty and the Grinch.
"A lot of kids don't have the opportunity to come out here and get presents and stuff like that," Shemika Sanders added.
"We've been reaching out to the Decatur community to families that would not have Christmas. We like to give them Christmas trees, food, the whole 9 yards," Santa told WAND.
Santa, working with Santa's Shining Star, partnered with the Shemilah Outreach Center and Perfected Prayze Ministries to make the party and presents possible.
"This really is what it's about- our children are our future," Deloyde Sanders, pastor at Perfect Prayze Ministries, explained.
For organizer Shemuel Sanders, it's not just one night. He mentors students all year long with the Shemilah Outreach Center, which was named after his daughter, who lost her life in a 2020 shooting.
"Tutors comes in, certified teachers come in to help keep the youth on the right track." Shemuel Sanders told WAND.
He runs job training programs in the summer and after school tutoring throughout the school year.
"Their grades have improved a lot, they come here and get help. They're really happy to be back in school. So really with this after school program and collaborating with so many others to make this really a success," Sanders explained.
Friday night, those students and other families celebrated the season and their community.
"It's very important that we come together as a community, because it takes a village to raise a child, that we come together and give back to them," Deloyde Sanders said.
The Salvation Army and Macon County Foundation also donated to the Shemilah Outreach Center for the event.
