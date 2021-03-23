SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead and a second person is wounded after a Tuesday night shooting in Springfield.
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said deputies received a call at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday of shots fired at a vehicle in the parking lot of Crossing Too, a liquor store located at 2828 Clearlake Ave. in Springfield. Campbell said the vehicle that was shot at left eastbound and went into Bergen Park, here it hit a tree and stopped.
Deputies reported finding two male victims. A 21-year-old man was dead and a 20-year-old victim went to HSHS St. John's Hospital for treatment. The wounded man is in stable condition.
The suspect fled the scene on foot, deputies said. Authorities set up a perimeter and a K-9 was brought in to track. It was unable to locate the suspect.
Illinois State Police, the Springfield Police Department, the Springfield Park District and Grandview police assisted the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
