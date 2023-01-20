DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) As of 3:07 p.m., the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jacob Edwards has been arrested.
During Friday's search, a resident on North Road called 911 to alert authorities of a man knocking at their door, according to the Chief Investigator for Vermilion County Sheriff's Department. A deputy responded and located Edwards near the residence. Edwards pointed a firearm at the deputy and the deputy shot Edwards. Edwards was transported to a hospital for treatment. Illinois State Police is investigating the shooting.
Jacob Robert Edwards has been accused of robbing a bank in Macomb Township, Michigan and carjacking someone in Tippecanoe County, Indiana.
According to the FBI, on January 17, 2023, Edwards entered the Huntington Bank in New Baltimore, Michigan, approaching the teller with a note demanding money and indicating that he had armed accomplices outside. Edwards fled the bank in a car, eluding law enforcement.
Around 9:10 p.m. Thursday, Vermilion County deputies were notified that Edwards stole a truck in Lafayette, Indiana.
Deputies found the vehicle, but they said Edwards refused to stop. He led them on a chase that ended in a field on 2900 North Rd. East of Henning Rd.
They said Edwards ran on foot after crashing the vehicle.
Officers discovered that the owner of the vehicle was missing a firearm and police believe that Edwards was in possession of that firearm.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
