SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who authorities said left a dog abandoned in a residence before its death has bonded out of jail after her arrest.
Taryn Goodwin, 30, was arrested after prosecutors said a 4-year-old dog named Sii died while alone in a residence in the 1200 block of E. Ash Ave. in Springfield. The suspect is accused of leaving the dog in the home without adequate food or water access, resulting in the animal's death.
The landlord, Shane Sullivan, had said the tenants did not pay rent for four months. He said a search of the residence found it was filthy, with feces and trash inside.
Goodwin faces a charge of aggravated cruelty to an animal and two counts of violation of owner's duties. If convicted on the aggravated cruelty charge, which is a Class 4 felony count, the suspect could face 1 to 3 years in prison. The violation charge is a Class B misdemeanor and could mean up to six months behind bars.
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright had called Sii's death "entirely preventable and unnecessary." He said people who commit "such inhumane acts of extreme cruelty against a defenseless animal" should face criminal consequences.
