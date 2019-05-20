TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A person is in custody after a search for an assault suspect.
Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp tells WAND-TV county deputies and Taylorville police were involved in the search for this person Monday night. Multiple viewers reached out to WAND-TV asking about a possible active shooter or a shooting, but Kettelkamp says there was not a shooting.
Law enforcement did not release any other information before 9 p.m. Monday.
