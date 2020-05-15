ILLIOPOLIS, Illl. (WAND) - A suspect is involved in a standoff with law enforcement after his vehicle became stuck in a field, authorities said.
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell told WAND-TV the sheriff's office responded at 6:45 a.m. to a report of a 46-year-old Illiopolis man who had violated an order of protection. He said this occurred in the 400 block of Ford Street in Illiopolis.
The suspect had fled when deputies arrived, Campbell said, and authorities soon found him in a farm field north of Illiopolis. His vehicle was still stuck as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.
It's unclear if the suspect might be armed. A negotiator responded to the scene at 9 a.m. and is still there. No other agencies responded.
WAND-TV will update this developing story as it learns more.
