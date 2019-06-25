AVON, Ill. (WAND) – The deputy shot and killed in Avon Tuesday was a University of Illinois system alumnus.
Deputy Troy Chisum, 39, was fatally shot after law enforcement responded to a battery and disturbance call in Avon. The suspect accused of shooting Chisum was still barricaded in rural Avon as of 8:30 p.m.
Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard issued a statement about Chisum, who was a 4 1/2 year veteran for the county and a graduate of the Illinois Fire Service Institute, which is part of the U of I in Champaign.
"On behalf of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Deputy Chisum. Deputy Chisum dedicated his life to the service of his community. His legacy and sacrifice will forever be remembered.”
Chisum also served as a Fulton County EMA paramedic, a member of the West Central Special Response Team and a member of the ILEAS WMD/SRT Team, Region 6.
More information about the situation are not available at this time.
WAND-TV will update this developing story as it learns more.