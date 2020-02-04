FRANKLIN, La. (WAND) - Police in Franklin Louisiana say a new deadly drug called “gray death” was found in their jurisdiction last week.
According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Gray death is a combination of some of the deadliest opioids, including heroin, fentanyl, and various fentanyl analogues. It Is said to be 10,000 times greater than morphine.
The drug has also surfaced in Alabama and Georgia, officials say.
Officials warn that even a minuscule amount could cause death and that touching it could be harmful. The drug looks like small chunks of concrete.
Deputies in Louisiana arrested two people during a traffic stop who were in possession of the drug.
“The public is advised to never pick up or touch this drug if you ever encounter it and to call and report it to law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.