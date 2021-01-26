SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A person had to be extricated from a car after a crash involving a school bus, authorities said.
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said the sheriff's office was called to the area of Chatham Road and Palm Road at about 2:28 p.m. Tuesday. They said a SUV had struck a school bus in the area.
Authorities said the SUV driver, identified as a 38-year-old Chatham woman, hit the bus while a mechanic was test driving it following repairs. The mechanic, who was the only person in the school bus, was not injured.
Authorities extricated the SUV driver and transported her to HSHS St. John's Hospital, where she was admitted and is in stable condition Tuesday evening.
There were three juvenile passengers in the SUV. All of them were treated and released.
Authorities issued the SUV driver citations for driving with a suspended license and failure to reduce speed.
The area of the crash was back open after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
