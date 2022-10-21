STONINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp told WAND News that one person is dead after a train versus rail equipment crash in Stonington.
According to an announcement from the Sheriff's Office, a 69-year-old employee of the Legacy Grain Cooperative was killed in a rail crash while operating a railcar mover.
Initial investigations suggest that a Norfolk Southern train hauling four empty rail cars was northeast bound and the railcar mover crossed into the path of the train, causing the collision. The cooperative employee was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported.
WAND News reached out to Norfolk Southern who said that they could provide details later.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
