FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND)- A checkout at the Forsyth Casey's turned violent last week. A Decatur man is out of jail after being charged with racist and transphobic attack. For the first time, his alleged victim is speaking out.
"I've worked so hard to build up my confidence to be my true self, to live my truth. To have people still come after me- is devastating," Braxton Bunch told WAND News.
Bunch said she always knew she was different.
"From an early age I always knew who I was and exactly what I wanted and where I was going with my life," Bunch explained.
She didn't officially come out as a transgender woman, and start transitioning, until she turned 20.
"I was always told that I can't be that girl, I was always told that I'm never going to be her- and so I proved everyone wrong," Bunch added.
While it has not been easy, Bunch has surrounded herself with a supportive community. A few weeks ago she also picked up a job at Casey's until her college classes start up again in August.
"He got one slice of pizza, he brought it to the cash register and I happily cashed him out on the credit card machine," Bunch said about a customer who came into the store last Monday.
She said she loved the new job, until this customer, Scott Collins, visited her location.
"While the transaction was still processing he asked for a receipt. So I said 'one moment sir, as soon as the screen switches over I'll get your receipt'," Bunch recalled.
But that's when she said things escalated and Collins got angry.
"As a matter of fact.. where's your manager you tranny ni^%$# bi%^@*," Bunch recalls Collins saying to her.
The Casey's manger came over. That's when police say Collins pushed the manager out of the way and attacked Bunch.
"And I'm just screaming 'get him off of me! get him off of me!'" Bunch explained.
LBGTQ advocate Mark Schleeter said transpeople are particularly at risk for these violent attacks.
"This particular incident really makes my blood boil because transgender people, especially transgender women are very vulnerable," Schleeter told WAND News.
He said while Decatur is a welcoming and accepting community, there are incidents like this happening in our own backyard.
"Hate crime against LGBTQ people in general happen, and unfortunately this is the 2nd one I've heard of recently in our community- and I hope it stops," Schleeter said.
Bunch said she hopes by sharing her story she'll find more acceptance in her community.
"I can be me to her all I want, but I want everyone else to see me this way too," Bunch explained.
Despite her pain, Bunch said she's working for fight back against hate.
"I've been knocked down all my life, but I always get back up, and I always get back up 10 times stronger," Bunch said.
Collins is officially charged with a hate crime, disorderly conduct, aggravated battery and criminal damage. He is out on a $15,000 bond, but is barred from going into any Casey's stores. He will appear in court on June 17th.
FBI Hate Crime data shows there were 56 reported hate crimes in Illinois in 2020. Across the country, the FBI found more than 1,400 reports of hate crimes specifically targeted at victim's gender, gender identity or sexual orientation.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
