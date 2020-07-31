IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Iroquois County Sheriff's Department said they arrested an Ashkum man for abusing a dog.
The department said on Thursday, July 30 they arrested 49-year-old Terry Hull.
According to reports, authorities responded to a rural Ashkum address after witnesses saw him physically beating his husky dog.
After an investigation, Hull was taken into custody and is facing cruel treatment of an animal charge.
The dog was turned over to Iroquois County Animal Control.
