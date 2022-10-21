STONINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp told WAND News that one person is dead after a train versus vehicle crash.
According to the Sheriff, there was a crash involving a train and some of the train cars have left the track.
WAND News confirmed that Decatur Firefighters were called as mutual aid to Stonington.
The Sheriff could not provide more details. WAND News reached out to Norfolk Southern who said that they could provide details later.
This is a developing story, WAND will continue to update it with the latest information.
