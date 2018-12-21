DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Dewitt County Sheriff's Department got a call a few weeks ago from the North Pole.
Sheriff Mike Walker says, Santa's Chief Elf asked him if the Dewitt County Sheriff's Department would open their doors on Christmas Eve to give Santa a place to rest and take a break from delivering presents.
"Some how he did some research, we're kind of in the middle of the country, he asked to use our building to take a break," explains Sheriff Walker.
Sheriff Walker without hesitation got to work prepping and planning. He said he's got everyone on board to help set things up. The department just renovated their break room, so they've decided to put out snack for Saint Nick.
One concern everyone had is, where would Santa land his sleigh?
"They choose our roof because it's white and kind of soft. My concern is the roof isn't that long and how is Santa going to be able to land?," says Sheriff Walker.
The department says they've been in contact with the North Pole making sure everything is good to go. Sheriff Walker says, he even got some confidential information about how Santa travels.
"Apparently the sleigh has a hover mood, kind of like a helicopter where he can come in and land real softly. He uses this for easy landing and so kids don't wake up," explains Sheriff Walker.
Making their planning list and checking it twice, Sheriff Walker says the department has been on the good list and he's happy to be able to open the doors to the office for Santa.
"It's a blessing and a great honor. I don't know if he's ever picked a place to take a break especially in central Illinois," explains Sheriff Walker.
The department believes Jolly Saint Nick has even taken a few test runs throughout the year. However, Sheriff Walker wants to urge the public to avoid the Dewitt County Sheriff's Department on Christmas Eve. He wants to make sure nobody spots him, so he will come back again in the years to come.