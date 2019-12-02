SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Some Sangamon County law enforcement avoided shaving for a cause this November.
In a “No Shave November” fundraiser, 84 members of the sheriff’s department paid $30 to either take part themselves or support others who did. As a result of their efforts, $2,520 was raised.
During the fundraiser, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell made an exception to a rule prohibiting employees from having beards while on duty.
Funds collected will got to Easterseals Central Illinois, an organization that helps children with developmental delays and disabilities in reaching their full potential. Click here for more information about this organization.
Members of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge No. 55 posed with a check for Easterseals at the end of the fundraiser.