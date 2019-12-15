IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect has been named in connection to a double homicide in Iroquois County.
The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office says a warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Matthew Borden of Melvin, Illinois. Officials say he is facing two counts of First Degree Murder.
The Sheriff's Office says this is in connection to the homicide investigations launched on December 13th for 54-year-old Pamela Williams, and December 14th for 50-year-old Brian Musk.
Officials say Borden is also wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a probation violation. They say through both homicide investigations, Borden was identified as a person of interest.
Anyone with information on Borden's whereabouts should contact the Iroquois County Sheriff's Office. Officials say these investigation are ongoing.