MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – As storms have moved through Central Illinois, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to residents.
The Office says there are many trees down on roadways at this time. It says the power is out in some areas as well.
The Office explains this has caused some roads that are typically lit, to be dark. Officials say there are also trees across some of these roadways.
The Office asks motorists to use extra caution when driving, especially before the sun comes up.
Several Ameren Illinois customers are without power at this hour. To view the outage map, click here. To report an outage, call 1(800)-755-5000.