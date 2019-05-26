Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 79F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.