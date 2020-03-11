SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- First responders witness tragedies that follow them home on a daily basis.
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said these situations are something people can't really prepare anyone for.
"It's fatal crashes. It's suicides. It's even natural deaths and homicides," Campbell said. "We talk about it, but until you're standing in a room where a tragedy has occurred, it's hard to put into context to the average citizen what that feels like, what that smells like."
Head of professional standards at the sheriff's office, Sgt. Jason Boesdorfer, said those hard calls are leading to staggering statistics.
"Last year, in 2019, there were 132 line-of-duty deaths, meaning people killed by gunfire, crashes, something in the line of duty," Boesdorfer said. "The same year, 228 police officers killed themselves."
Now, departments are pushing to get first responders the help they need.
"These men and women who do this job are just asked to suck it up and not talk about their feelings when they see some of the most awful things anyone in our country sees," Boesdorfer said.
After seeing a national rise in officer suicides, the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office started talking to deputies about their mental health, adapting a peer support policy.
"It gives them a safe platform," Boesdorfer said. "If they are struggling with any type of mental health issues, they can come to designated peer support team members, and that is now statutorily confidential."
The policy sparked from a law that was passed last year - the First Responder Suicide Prevention Act.
"Because of our job, if you say I'm depressed or having panic attacks, there's a fear they would lose their gun and badge," Boesdorfer said. "The law passed to give them a safe platform to do. It's not mandatory, but if you're going to do that, you have to establish a peer support policy and then designate peer support team members."
Boesdorfer said he uses those practices and spreads them to other first responder agencies in the area.
"I've done it to all of our department," Boesdorfer said. "I've done it to the corrections academy, to our dispatch center, to other law enforcement executives."
Campbell said he's happy his team is looking out for one another.
"This is not the way I was brought up, and as a third generation deputy, this is nothing my family discussed," Campbell said. "You just kind of held it in. I'm very happy to see these men and women support each other."