DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new judge must be appointed to the Macon County Sheriff's race case.
According to court records, the case will be moved out of Macon County and a new judge must be picked to oversee the case.
Currently Judge Karle Koritz who sees cases in Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Douglas, Dewitt and Champaign has the case.
It's not clear how long it will take for Judge Koritz to pick the new judge.
Jim Root filed a lawsuit after Tony "Chubby" Brown was appointed as the Macon County Sheriff on Dec. 1.
Root and other Republicans say there were errors during the discovery recount, including ballots that were not counted.
In a previous interview Root said he would have been named the winner on Nov. 20 if not “for the negligence of the election authorities."
Brown has said that Root has the right to move forward with the case.