(WAND) - The Illinois Sheriff's Association voiced its opinion about the governor threatening retaliation against community leaders who defy the stay-at-home order.
“Illinois Sheriffs have been elected by their local citizens to keep their communities safe, a trust that every sheriff and sworn law enforcement officer holds dear. It is outrageous that the Governor is threatening retaliation against these leaders and the men and women of their offices. He is insulting heroic police officers, corrections officers and local voters,” a statement released by the association said.
The association said the governor has indicated that local law enforcement will face consequences on how they view the enforceability of the orders. The threats now seem to mean litigation and loss of funding, including in the Federal Cares Act.
"The Governor and his office have repeatedly talked about consulting organizations/groups of impacted experts on issues as they arise. Unfortunately, one of the groups that has never been included are the Sheriffs of this State, nor its representative organization, the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association. It is extremely frustrating to hear these continued comments in response to those that may not agree with his positions. Sheriffs were elected by their counties to keep them safe and they will continue to do so," the statement also said.
