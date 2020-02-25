KANKAKEE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Sheriffs' Association is speaking out against a policy change that they said led to convicted felons being released into the communities where they committed their crimes without notice.
Local sheriffs said the recent change by the Illinois Department of Corrections is allowing felons to be released, despite requests by federal immigration authorities to transfer them to a holding facility while their immigration cases are reviewed and adjudicated.
Last year, 223 people were transferred to the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee after serving time at an IDOC facility for felony convictions. This happened via a notification from IDOC at the request of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Last month, IDOC stopped notifying federal authorities. Those inmates were allowed to be released immediately back into Illinois communities.
Sheriff Mike Downey of Kankakee County said, "The public needs to know that this policy shift results in convicted felons being released back into our counties and neighborhoods without notice - despite federal authorities asking that they be transferred to another facility in the judicial system."
Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said, "The State of Illinois is helping convicted felons get a head start on evading federal authorities who simply want to do their job."
Crimes of those inmates transferred last year include sexual offenses against minors, some as young as 5 years old, murder, predatory criminal sexual assault, drug offenses, and DUIs.
The Illinois Sheriffs' Association is asking Governor JB Pritzker to reconsider the policy and allow IDOC to coordinate with partner law enforcement.
A review of the transfers completed in 2019 by the Kankakee County Sheriff Office found that the individuals requested by ICE and transferred to the correctional facility had been convicted of committing the following crimes in Illinois:
- 36 individuals were found guilty of sexual offenses against minors, including crimes against individuals as young as 5 years old.
- 11 individuals were found guilty of murder, attempted murder or intent to kill or injure.
- 19 individuals were found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault.
- 33 individuals were found guilty of a criminal offense involving a weapon.
- 50 individuals were found guilty of drug offenses involving a substance other than cannabis.
- 55 individuals were found guilty of felony-level traffic offenses including aggravated DUI, having a fourth DUI or a DUI resulting in death.
WAND-TV has reached out to the Illinois Department of Corrections for comment on this policy change. A response was not released as of 2 p.m.