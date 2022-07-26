CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Christian County Sheriff's Office found one person to be non-compliant in sex offender compliance check.
On July 18 and 19, members of the Christian County Sheriff Office and U.S. Marshals Service conducted sex offender compliance checks throughout Christian County.
Sheriff Bruce Kettlekamp said the purpose behind the checks is to ensure that accurate information is provided during the individual's annual, and in some cases monthly registration process.
According to the department, 17 registered sex offender's were found to be in compliance. There was 1 sex offender who was found to be non-compliant and a report was sent to the Christian County State's Attorney, according to the Sheriff.
