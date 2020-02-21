SHERMAN, ill. (WAND) - There is very little left of a Sherman home left after a massive fire Thursday night.
“There are a lot of memories in the house,” Aaron Trueblood said. “I lived there most of my life."
Trueblood said his parents and four siblings still lived in the home before the fire.
"They built something here, and when somebody builds something, you want to see them progress from there, so it is hard,” Trueblood said.
Five different departments battled the fire that could be seen throughout the small county. It left a pile of rubble and the family homeless - without any belongings.
“I am devastated,” Sierra Henrikson, who is helping the family, said.
Henrikson’s boyfriend grew up in the home. She is now spearheading a push to get the family back on their feet.
"I feel so grateful,” she said. “They are my family and they need everything now for four kids, two adults and a dog."
The community is already offering help. One man offered the family a place to live for free.
"It is nice,” Trueblood said. “It is nice to know that there are people out here who care and are willing to give them back what they lost.”
A family dog was killed in the fire.
Anyone looking to help the family can do so by dropping off items at the following locations:
- Gatsby Hair Salon (Sherman)
- Double H (Sherman)
- Tax Team (1424 Taylor Ave., Springfield)
- Trading Post Saloon (Durkin Drive, Springfield)
- Stadium Sports Bar (Peoria Road, Springfield)
The family is in need of all household items, including clothes. That includes size youth large and extra large boys' clothes and small and medium-sized girls' clothes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.