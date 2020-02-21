SHERMAN, ill. (WAND) - There is very little left of a Sherman home after a massive fire Thursday night.
“There are a lot of memories in the house,” Aaron Trueblood, who lived in the home for ten-years, said. “I lived there most of my life.
Trueblood said his parents and four siblings still live in the home.
"They built something here and when somebody builds something you want to see them progress from there, so it is hard,” Trueblood said.
Five different departments battled the fire that could be seen throughout the small county. It left a pile of rubble and the family homeless and without any belongings.
“I am devastated,” Sierra Henrikson, who is helping the family, said.
Henrikson’s boyfriend grew up in the home. She is now spearheading a push to get the family back on their feet.
"I feel so grateful,” she said. “They are my family and they need everything now for four kids, two adults and a dog."
The community is already offering help. One man offered the family a place to live for free.
"It is nice,” Trueblood said. “It is nice to know that there are people out here who care and are willing to give them back what they lost.”
A family dog was killed in the fire.
Anyone looking to help the family can do so by dropping off items at the following locations:
- Gatsby Hair Salon (Sherman)
- Double H (Sherman)
- Tax Team (1424 Taylor, Springfield)
- Trading Post Saloon (Dirken Drive, Springfield)
- Stadium Sports Bar (Peoria Road, Springfield)
The family is in need of all household items, including clothes. That includes size youth large and x-large boy clothes, small and medium sized girl cloths and.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.