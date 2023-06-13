SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) — Every June, Susan Waterman remembers how quickly a fun summer day can turn tragic.
On June 12, 2014, Susan Waterman brought her 3-year-old son Nash and her 6-year-old daughter to the pool. Her daughter had been taking swim lessons for the summer and she was watching her swim. She believed her son Nash was standing next to her eating a popsicle.
She heard a scream and saw a woman lifting a young boy from the pool.
"She's holding this little boy and his head is just bent down over his body and he's just completely limp," said Waterman.
Waterman is a nurse and she immediately jumped into action. She told a concession stand worker to call 9-1-1 while she ran to perform CPR. When she turned the corner, she realized the little boy was her son Nash. Another person at the pool performed three rounds of CPR before Nash was taken to the hospital and luckily survived.
"I was in the ambulance and I remember all the people that were like yelling and putting in an IV and shots," said Nash Waterman.
After the accident. Susan kept questioning why Nash was so close to the pool without his floatation device. She then remembered she had taken it off so she could wrap the three-year old in a towel since he was cold.
While Nash doesn't remember much of the accident because of how young he was, he says he's always hyper aware of young kids in pools, and always checks to make sure people can swim.
Each year around Memorial Day, his mom posts on social media, reminding parents of the importance of safe swimming practices.
"Keep puddle jumpers on them, keep bathing suits bright, make sure if they fall to the bottom of the pool, they know how to jump up to the top and make sure they get swim lessons," said Waterman.
Her number one tip to parents is not to buy blue swimsuits.
"He was blue, the pool was blue, the water was blue, the rope he was under was blue," said Waterman. "All of that is was blue and it was just a horrible, horrible situation."
