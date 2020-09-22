SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) - Sherman Police are needing your help to identify a suspected prowler.
The suspect was caught on security camera looking into windows around the Flaggland Park subdivision Monday night around 9:30.
>>WATCH: Suspected prowler caught on camera in Sherman
No reports of burglary or thefts have been taken by police.
Anyone with information is asked to call 496-3256.
