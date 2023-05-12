SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sacred Heart-Griffin has announced a new president to begin on July 1.
Dr. Bill Moredock was announced by the Member Board (the elected leadership of the Dominican Sisters of Springfield) and the Sacred Heart-Griffin Governing Board of Directors.
“Dr. Moredock brings many skills, a depth of experience, and his faith-filled leadership to his new role,” said Sister Rebecca Ann Gemma, OP, prioress general of the Dominican Sisters. “His familiarity with the school community and his understanding of Dominican life and charism are a tremendous asset. I trust he will bring fresh vision and new growth to SHG.”
Moredock is currently the principal of Little Flower Catholic grade school. During Moredock’s six years as principal, Little Flower’s enrollment increased from 180 students to 305.
“Dr. Moredock has been a tireless advocate of Catholic education and will preserve the rich Dominican heritage of Sacred Heart-Griffin,” said Chris McDowell, M.D., SHG’s board president. “The Board of Directors is excited to collaborate with him as we work to make Catholic secondary education more accessible for all students.”
Moredock is a graduate of Griffin High School. He also served as director of student and family services at SHG from 2002-2017. In this role, he oversaw all aspects of guidance counseling, including class placement, college advising, coordination of school-wide testing programs, and academic advising. From 1990-2002, he served as a guidance counselor at SHG. He received his undergraduate education at The University of Notre Dame. His graduate work was at the University of Dayton and the California School of Professional Psychology in San Diego, where he received his Ph.D. in clinical psychology.
“I am very grateful to the Dominican Sisters for their confidence in selecting me to be the President of Sacred Heart-Griffin High School,” said Moredock. “I hope to build upon the excellent leadership of Sr. Katherine over the years. I am super excited for the opportunity to work once again with the exceptional faculty and staff of SHG and get to know the students and parents in the SHG community.”
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.