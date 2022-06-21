URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Shield CU, a partnership between OSF HealthCare and the University of Illinois, is working to keep Illinois communities safe from COVID-19 through the quick and free administering of tens of thousands of saliva tests.
The university developed the saliva COVID test before the start of the fall 2020 semester. The Shield CU partnership was unveiled in March of 2021.
As of June 12, Shield CU has conducted 77,703 tests.
OSF HealthCare Mission employees staffed the community testing sites each day. Nursing students from the UI and Parkland College also helped at the sites while obtaining clinical hours.
“The partnership between the University of Illinois and OSF HealthCare has helped to meet the needs of COVID-19 testing for our community members during the pandemic,” said Wanda E. Ward, University of Illinois executive associate chancellor for public engagement. “Our collaborative work has been guided by the university’s land-grant mission of education, scholarship, service and engagement. It is essential we continue to serve as an anchor for the community working toward enhancing overall health."
“In the past couple of years, COVID-19 has put the world and our community to the test,” said Cristina Romero, supervisor of OSF digitally enabled Community Health Workers. “Even though COVID kept us socially distanced, it has been heartwarming to see our community coming together to find ways to keep everyone safe and to combat the effects of COVID-19 through this program. We are honored that members of the community trusted us to provide them with the greatest care and love throughout this pandemic.”
Shield CU testing sites will close by the end of June to correspond with the end of state funding. The last day for the Danville Area Community College site is June 24. The last day for the Parkland College site is June 30.
