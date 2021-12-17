Millikin Covid Testing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- SHIELD Illinois will be offering extended hours and free COVID testing statewide this holiday.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 20 community testing sites statewide will offer extended hours and COVID testing, to allow more people to get tested before coming into close, extended contact with family and friends on Christmas. 

Residents tested at one of these sites will have results within 24 to 48 hours.

“Our test is especially adept at catching asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, often before they reach the contagious phase,” said Beth Heller, senior director of external relations for SHIELD Illinois. “And with our quick turnaround, residents can feel confident in knowing their COVID-19 status. They can spread joy, not COVID.”

SHIELD Illinois now has testing agreements with 370 school entities — 283 public school districts and 87 non-public — in addition to operating 22 community testing sites and serving numerous businesses, such as Rivian and ADM.

In an effort to reduce post-holiday COVID surges the following locations will offer the additional services.

Central Illinois

Stephens Family YMCA

2501 Fields S. Drive

Champaign, IL 61822

6 a.m.-8 a.m.

4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Vermilion County Health Department

200 College Street

Danville, IL 61832

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Richland Community College

1 College Park

Decatur, IL 62521

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

HCC Lincoln

2201 Woodlawn Road, Suite 200

Lincoln, IL 62656

11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Heartland Community College

Normal Readiness Center Building

1500 W. Raab Road

Normal, IL 61761

7 a.m.-11 a.m.

Noon - 4 p.m.

5 p.m.-7 p.m.

 

University of Illinois at Springfield

Public Affairs Center

2200 Ernest Hemingway Drive

Springfield, IL 62703

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Southern Illinois

East St. Louis

Higher Education Campus

601 James R. Thompson Boulevard

East St. Louis, IL 62201

Noon - 2 p.m.

Edwardsville CUSD #7

Lincoln Middle School

145 West Street

Edwardsville, IL 62025

3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Massac Memorial Hospital

28 Chick Street

Metropolis, IL 62940

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Triad CUSD #2

203 E. Throp Street

Troy, IL 62294

3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Chicago/Near Suburbs

DePaul University

1 E. Jackson, DePaul Center

(entrance at 333 S. State)

Chicago, IL 60604

2 p.m.-7 p.m.

Northeastern Illinois University

5500 N. St. Louis Avenue

Chicago, IL 60625

2 p.m.-8 p.m.

Northern Chicagoland

Woodland Elementary School

17261 W. Gages Lake Road

Gages Lake, IL 60030

3:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

 

Northwest Chicagoland

Elgin Community College

1700 Spartan Drive

Elgin, IL 60123

2 p.m.-7 p.m.

Jane Addams Elementary School

1020 E. Sayles Drive

Palatine, IL 60074

3:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

 

Southwest Chicagoland

 Joliet Junior College

Main Campus

1215 Houbalt Road

Joliet, IL 60431

9 a.m.-Noon

Lockport Twp. HS East Campus D205

1333 E. 7th Street

Lockport, IL 60441

2 p.m.-7 p.m.

 

Northern Illinois

Sauk Valley Community College

173 Illinois Route 2

Dixon, IL 61021

8 a.m.-Noon

University of Illinois College of Medicine

1601 Parkview Avenue

Rockford, IL 61107

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Whiteside County Health Department

1300 W. 2nd Street

Rock Falls, IL 61071

10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

 

