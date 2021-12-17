CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- SHIELD Illinois will be offering extended hours and free COVID testing statewide this holiday.
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 20 community testing sites statewide will offer extended hours and COVID testing, to allow more people to get tested before coming into close, extended contact with family and friends on Christmas.
Residents tested at one of these sites will have results within 24 to 48 hours.
“Our test is especially adept at catching asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, often before they reach the contagious phase,” said Beth Heller, senior director of external relations for SHIELD Illinois. “And with our quick turnaround, residents can feel confident in knowing their COVID-19 status. They can spread joy, not COVID.”
SHIELD Illinois now has testing agreements with 370 school entities — 283 public school districts and 87 non-public — in addition to operating 22 community testing sites and serving numerous businesses, such as Rivian and ADM.
In an effort to reduce post-holiday COVID surges the following locations will offer the additional services.
Central Illinois
Stephens Family YMCA
2501 Fields S. Drive
Champaign, IL 61822
6 a.m.-8 a.m.
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Vermilion County Health Department
200 College Street
Danville, IL 61832
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Richland Community College
1 College Park
Decatur, IL 62521
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
HCC Lincoln
2201 Woodlawn Road, Suite 200
Lincoln, IL 62656
11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Heartland Community College
Normal Readiness Center Building
1500 W. Raab Road
Normal, IL 61761
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Noon - 4 p.m.
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
University of Illinois at Springfield
Public Affairs Center
2200 Ernest Hemingway Drive
Springfield, IL 62703
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Southern Illinois
East St. Louis
Higher Education Campus
601 James R. Thompson Boulevard
East St. Louis, IL 62201
Noon - 2 p.m.
Edwardsville CUSD #7
Lincoln Middle School
145 West Street
Edwardsville, IL 62025
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Massac Memorial Hospital
28 Chick Street
Metropolis, IL 62940
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Triad CUSD #2
203 E. Throp Street
Troy, IL 62294
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Chicago/Near Suburbs
DePaul University
1 E. Jackson, DePaul Center
(entrance at 333 S. State)
Chicago, IL 60604
2 p.m.-7 p.m.
Northeastern Illinois University
5500 N. St. Louis Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
2 p.m.-8 p.m.
Northern Chicagoland
Woodland Elementary School
17261 W. Gages Lake Road
Gages Lake, IL 60030
3:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Northwest Chicagoland
Elgin Community College
1700 Spartan Drive
Elgin, IL 60123
2 p.m.-7 p.m.
Jane Addams Elementary School
1020 E. Sayles Drive
Palatine, IL 60074
3:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Southwest Chicagoland
Joliet Junior College
Main Campus
1215 Houbalt Road
Joliet, IL 60431
9 a.m.-Noon
Lockport Twp. HS East Campus D205
1333 E. 7th Street
Lockport, IL 60441
2 p.m.-7 p.m.
Northern Illinois
Sauk Valley Community College
173 Illinois Route 2
Dixon, IL 61021
8 a.m.-Noon
University of Illinois College of Medicine
1601 Parkview Avenue
Rockford, IL 61107
8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Whiteside County Health Department
1300 W. 2nd Street
Rock Falls, IL 61071
10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
