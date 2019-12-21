Shifting into new gear spreads hope to others

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - While it may be a joyful time for some, for others it is a little difficult.
Leonard Joyner says he remembers struggling during the holidays when he was in prison.
"In 1995, I was indicted by the federal government for conspiracy of crack and cocaine," said Leonard Joyner, Director of Shifting Into New Gear
He says while he was serving time, he realized the lack of resources available upon release. He had to adjust to learning how to use a new phone and even getting a job. He recalls getting declined multiple times because of his background history.
"I'm a firm believer that we need to give second chances. I think more businesses should give people a second chance," said Joyner.
So he started a program called "Shifting Into New Gear." It's a program that helps men after serving time. Whether that's finding a job or restarting their lives.
Additionally, for the past three years, he has focused on providing christmas parties for families of those who have been incarcerated. He hopes that families will reconnect during this time and move forward together.
"Family support is needed," said Joyner.
He says this was his biggest turn-out yet.